Tellurian Inc. [TELL] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $4.50

Tellurian Inc. (NYSE American: TELL) ended the third quarter with a 25% increase in net natural gas production and a 32% increase in natural gas sales, as compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) ended the third quarter with a 25% increase in net natural gas production and a 32% increase in natural gas sales, as compared to the second quarter of 2022.

President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Tellurian continues to increase our domestic natural gas production by adding to our footprint, having now a total of 22,420 net acres, interests in 131 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale, and more than 300 drillable locations*. In addition, Bechtel is continuing construction on the Driftwood terminal, and Tellurian is fully engaged in our efforts to secure strategic equity partners. The underlying market fundamentals strongly support our strategy of seeking the differential value between domestic and international natural gas prices for our shareholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.93, the shares rose to $1.96 and dropped to $1.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TELL points out that the company has recorded -44.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.98M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 7864582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $4.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $7.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TELL stock

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0618, while it was recorded at 1.9580 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2208 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

There are presently around $422 million, or 40.60% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,741,118, which is approximately 3.149% of the company’s market cap and around 13.56% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,768,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.6 million in TELL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $55.02 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly -20.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 16,423,797 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 48,942,160 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 159,207,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,573,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,725,543 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,945,658 shares during the same period.