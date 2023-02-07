Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] Revenue clocked in at $801.40 million, up 143.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SFT] closed the trading session at $0.36 on 02/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2657, while the highest price level was $0.40. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Shift Announces Exit of East Coast Presence to Focus on Path to Profitability.

The store leases, inventory, and related assets in Richmond, VA, Charlottesville, VA, and Tampa, FL, will be assumed by a local dealership group. The stores in Midlothian, VA, Charlotte, NC, and Greensboro, NC will be closed, effective today.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 143.99 percent and weekly performance of 73.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, SFT reached to a volume of 26143742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Shift Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Shift Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

SFT stock trade performance evaluation

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.00. With this latest performance, SFT shares gained by 49.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.43 for Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2194, while it was recorded at 0.2778 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7063 for the last 200 days.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.77 and a Gross Margin at +6.78. Shift Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.06.

Shift Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 11.30% of SFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,405,227, which is approximately -5.837% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, holding 5,794,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 million in SFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 million in SFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SFT] by around 1,286,188 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 10,800,216 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 23,715,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,802,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 582,643 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,377,644 shares during the same period.