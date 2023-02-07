Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] – find out why.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] slipped around -1.39 points on Monday, while shares priced at $66.83 at the close of the session, down -2.04%. The company report on February 5, 2023 that Orica Selects Cognizant to Accelerate Development of a Digital Platform to Report Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Cognizant will implement a digital platform designed to monitor and forecast emissions in real-time, and help develop its new ESG data strategy, reporting and governance model.

Cognizant has extended its relationship with Orica, a leading manufacturer of commercial explosives and innovative blasting systems, to deliver an ESG data strategy and a digital platform, through agile methods, that provides real-time reporting and forecasting of scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The project is a key component of Orica’s Net Zero strategy, specifically its AUD37 million (USD27 million) Kooragang Island Decarbonization Project.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock is now 16.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTSH Stock saw the intraday high of $68.38 and lowest of $66.635 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.47, which means current price is +17.70% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 5334186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $64.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while MoffettNathanson kept a Underperform rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 16.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.80, while it was recorded at 68.26 for the last single week of trading, and 65.12 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +33.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.50%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $31,439 million, or 93.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,965,447, which is approximately 11.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,512,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.61 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -12.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 34,020,081 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 31,463,815 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 404,945,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 470,429,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,274,821 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,862,806 shares during the same period.