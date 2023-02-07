Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI] is 59.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rigetti Computing Inc. [NASDAQ: RGTI] traded at a high on 02/06/23, posting a 10.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.16. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Rigetti Computing to Present at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Investors can view a live webcast of the presentation, as well as the accompanying slides, by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.rigetti.com/. A replay will be available at the same location for approximately one year following the conclusion of the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5714631 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rigetti Computing Inc. stands at 18.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.97%.

The market cap for RGTI stock reached $117.10 million, with 118.57 million shares outstanding and 114.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, RGTI reached a trading volume of 5714631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGTI shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Rigetti Computing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $10 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Rigetti Computing Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on RGTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigetti Computing Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

How has RGTI stock performed recently?

Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.28. With this latest performance, RGTI shares gained by 52.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.27 for Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9277, while it was recorded at 0.9305 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3230 for the last 200 days.

Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.40.

Rigetti Computing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Insider trade positions for Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]

There are presently around $51 million, or 45.80% of RGTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGTI stocks are: DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC with ownership of 21,582,218, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; EDBI PTE LTD, holding 4,285,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.97 million in RGTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.04 million in RGTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rigetti Computing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Rigetti Computing Inc. [NASDAQ:RGTI] by around 4,915,363 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,077,672 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,354,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,347,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGTI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,076,449 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 3,621,186 shares during the same period.