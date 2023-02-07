Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain 9.88% so far this year. What now?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] loss -1.29% on the last trading session, reaching $23.69 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2023 that ‘Building Back Better’ in Waverly.

Regions Bank

Regions’ Mary McMillan, Kathy Peyton, Scott Beard and Rudy Walker were all part of the groundbreaking for the new branch in Waverly, Tennessee.

Regions Financial Corporation represents 934.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.08 billion with the latest information. RF stock price has been found in the range of $23.60 to $23.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.93M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 6406092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $25.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.27.

Trading performance analysis for RF stock

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.23, while it was recorded at 23.79 for the last single week of trading, and 21.34 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.15. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

There are presently around $16,315 million, or 77.50% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,073,881, which is approximately -2.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,762,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.22 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -2.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 42,240,197 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 38,591,239 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 607,859,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 688,690,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,311,319 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 12,059,904 shares during the same period.