QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain 64.90% so far this year. What now?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] closed the trading session at $9.35 on 02/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.91, while the highest price level was $9.4294. The company report on February 2, 2023 that QuantumScape Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced it will release 2022 fourth-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. This will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, will participate on the call.

Starting today, February 2, shareholders can submit and upvote questions they would like addressed on the earnings call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the most upvoted questions. Please submit questions on this online Q&A platform. The company will accept questions on the Q&A platform until Tuesday, February 14, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 64.90 percent and weekly performance of 16.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 72.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, QS reached to a volume of 5677959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $12.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 0.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.44. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 72.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.32 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.60 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.70 and a Current Ratio set at 25.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QuantumScape Corporation [QS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,088 million, or 36.70% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,555,744, which is approximately 11.853% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 14,794,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.33 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $82.74 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 3.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 14,282,475 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 8,060,089 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 94,025,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,367,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,844,950 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,522,512 shares during the same period.