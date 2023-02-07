PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Revenue clocked in at $83.64 billion, down -4.89% YTD: What’s Next?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] price surged by 1.60 percent to reach at $2.7. The company report on February 6, 2023 that PopCorners® First Super Bowl Campaign Reimagines “Breaking Bad” TV Series to Break Into Something Good™ – the Wholesome Snacking Business.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The tasty, crunchy and wholesome popped-corn snack breaks convention and unlocks snacking possibilities through great taste and basic ingredients in seven delicious flavors.

PopCorners® Popped-Corn Snack’s first Super Bowl commercial revives the most critically acclaimed television show of all time, “Breaking Bad,” 10 years after its beloved characters left the airwaves.

A sum of 5637944 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.65M shares. PepsiCo Inc. shares reached a high of $172.38 and dropped to a low of $169.59 until finishing in the latest session at $171.82.

The one-year PEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.54. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $189.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $179 to $181, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 767.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.38, while it was recorded at 170.70 for the last single week of trading, and 173.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.91%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $169,686 million, or 74.00% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128,842,451, which is approximately 1.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 106,740,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.34 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.25 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,434 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 34,123,304 shares. Additionally, 1,327 investors decreased positions by around 29,646,892 shares, while 419 investors held positions by with 923,812,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 987,582,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,221,827 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,068,660 shares during the same period.