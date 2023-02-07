Paramount Global [PARA] stock Downgrade by Macquarie analyst, price target now $15

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.20% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.41%. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Paramount Season of Giving With Reel Works.

Paramount

Over the last 12 months, PARA stock dropped by -27.31%. The one-year Paramount Global stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.07. The average equity rating for PARA stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.17 billion, with 649.00 million shares outstanding and 584.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.58M shares, PARA stock reached a trading volume of 8468942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $19.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $30 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $13, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on PARA stock. On October 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PARA shares from 40 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03.

PARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, PARA shares gained by 28.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.39 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.66, while it was recorded at 24.29 for the last single week of trading, and 23.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Global Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -11.33%.

Paramount Global [PARA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,701 million, or 81.80% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 91,216,510, which is approximately 16.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,511,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $977.62 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly -9.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 42,248,472 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 31,138,400 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 412,951,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,338,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,852,149 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 4,636,672 shares during the same period.