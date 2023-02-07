ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] is 28.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] price plunged by -0.61 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on February 6, 2023 that onsemi Exceeds Fourth Quarter Expectations and Announces $3 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Achieved record annual revenue, gross margin, and free cash flow.

onsemi (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ON) today announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results with the following highlights:.

A sum of 15896841 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.95M shares. ON Semiconductor Corporation shares reached a high of $84.70 and dropped to a low of $77.50 until finishing in the latest session at $80.40.

The one-year ON stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.86. The average equity rating for ON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $75.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 20.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ON Stock Performance Analysis:

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.21. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 34.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.41 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.52, while it was recorded at 78.94 for the last single week of trading, and 63.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ON Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 18.33%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,812 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,912,255, which is approximately -0.851% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 45,616,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.46 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly -4.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 51,415,908 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 70,053,867 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 299,081,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,551,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,416,690 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,905,861 shares during the same period.