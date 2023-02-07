New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Is Currently -1.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] loss -1.19% on the last trading session, reaching $9.96 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2023 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 DILUTED EPS OF $0.30 AND $1.26 ON A GAAP BASIS AND $0.25 AND $1.23 AS ADJUSTED.

ACQUISITION OF FLAGSTAR BANCORP CLOSED ON DECEMBER 1ST CREATING ONE OF THE LARGEST REGIONAL BANKS IN THE COUNTRY.

TRANSITION TO COMMERCIAL BANK MODEL UNDERWAY WITH NON-INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS AT 21% AND COMMERCIAL LOANS AT 33%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. represents 681.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.01 billion with the latest information. NYCB stock price has been found in the range of $9.82 to $10.005.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.63M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 10288158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $10.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

Trading performance analysis for NYCB stock

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 13.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.02 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.40 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.73. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $4,820 million, or 44.10% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 84,289,203, which is approximately -0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,858,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $665.91 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $383.8 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -3.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 35,206,072 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 37,569,193 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 411,113,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,888,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,432,637 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 11,324,430 shares during the same period.