Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain 20.24% so far this year. What now?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] traded at a low on 02/06/23, posting a -1.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $84.47. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Microchip Technology Announces Record Financial Results For Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Record net sales of $2.169 billion, up 4.6% sequentially and up 23.4% from the year ago quarter. The midpoint of our guidance provided on November 3, 2022 was net sales of $2.156 billion.

On a GAAP basis: record gross margin of 67.8%; record operating income of $811.6 million and a record 37.4% of net sales; record net income of $580.3 million; and record EPS of $1.04 per diluted share. Our guidance provided on November 3, 2022 was for GAAP EPS of $1.03 to $1.07 per diluted share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5810273 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microchip Technology Incorporated stands at 3.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.08%.

The market cap for MCHP stock reached $46.02 billion, with 549.20 million shares outstanding and 538.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 5810273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $96.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $70 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MCHP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MCHP shares from 85 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MCHP stock performed recently?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.61. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.54 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.96, while it was recorded at 82.62 for the last single week of trading, and 67.91 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +51.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 13.80%.

Insider trade positions for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $42,099 million, or 93.30% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,524,560, which is approximately 0.641% of the company’s market cap and around 2.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,591,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.63 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly -3.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 504 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 49,689,106 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 52,034,130 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 396,665,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,388,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,312,555 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,276,150 shares during the same period.