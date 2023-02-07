Market cap of Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] reaches 14.76B – now what?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] price plunged by -2.02 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Poll Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Class Meetings.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that its annual general meeting (the “AGM”), Class A meeting and Class B meeting were held in Hong Kong on December 30, 2022 and all the proposed resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM and notice of each of the Class A meeting and the Class B meeting dated November 22, 2022 were duly passed at the AGM, Class A meeting and Class B meeting.

A sum of 8093899 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.26M shares. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares reached a high of $8.40 and dropped to a low of $7.90 until finishing in the latest session at $8.25.

The one-year TME stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.28. The average equity rating for TME stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $8.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TME stock. On December 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TME shares from 4.50 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 17.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

TME Stock Performance Analysis:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, TME shares dropped by -7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.08, while it was recorded at 8.56 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tencent Music Entertainment Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.70 and a Gross Margin at +29.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.69.

Return on Total Capital for TME is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.81. Additionally, TME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] managed to generate an average of $611,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

TME Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 4.38%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Insider Position Details

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 26,538,595 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 39,180,269 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 303,807,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,526,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,863,579 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 8,290,134 shares during the same period.