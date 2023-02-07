Market cap of Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] reaches 123.52B – now what?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] loss -1.92% on the last trading session, reaching $93.81 price per share at the time. The company report on January 16, 2023 that Temu Empowers Shoppers With Headstart to Affordable Valentine’s Day Shopping.

It’s never too early to start shopping for Valentine’s Day. Temu, the online marketplace empowering consumers to live their best lives, is making it easy for shoppers to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones with a wide range of Valentine’s Day deals.

Enjoy Valentine’s Day shopping with Temu’s wide range of gifts and special deals, housed conveniently in a special Valentine’s Day section on the website and app. Prices start from less than a dollar with discounts of up to 90% off and range from romantic jewelry to home decor items like candles, photo frames, and bedding sets.

Pinduoduo Inc. represents 1.26 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $123.52 billion with the latest information. PDD stock price has been found in the range of $90.04 to $94.265.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.32M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 8769835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $103.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PDD stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 27 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 21.67.

Trading performance analysis for PDD stock

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.36, while it was recorded at 98.01 for the last single week of trading, and 63.75 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +65.40. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinduoduo Inc. go to 66.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

There are presently around $28,076 million, or 25.50% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 28,625,980, which is approximately 1.472% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,309,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in PDD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.77 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly -13.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 45,205,783 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 28,774,197 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 225,302,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,282,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,860,534 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,115,477 shares during the same period.