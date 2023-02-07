Market cap of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] reaches 4.85M – now what?

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: KRBP] closed the trading session at $0.26 on 02/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2225, while the highest price level was $0.2655. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Kiromic BioPharma Arranges Up to $10 Million Financing.

Litigation with Sabby and Another Institutional Shareholder Settled.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage fully-integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence and data mining platform to develop cell and gene therapies with a focus on immuno-oncology, announces it entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (the “SEPA”) with YA II PN, LTD, a partnership managed by Yorkville Advisors Global LP, a global investment manager, to sell up to $8 million of the Company’s stock at any time during the 24 months following the date of the SEPA, subject to the effectiveness of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.38 percent and weekly performance of 20.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 935.61K shares, KRBP reached to a volume of 9638720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

KRBP stock trade performance evaluation

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.23. With this latest performance, KRBP shares gained by 39.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2175, while it was recorded at 0.2193 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3427 for the last 200 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -118.51.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of KRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRBP stocks are: ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 107,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 40,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in KRBP stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $11000.0 in KRBP stock with ownership of nearly 102.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:KRBP] by around 48,550 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 255,836 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 39,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRBP stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,701 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 216,969 shares during the same period.