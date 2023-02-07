Market cap of HP Inc. [HPQ] reaches 29.51B – now what?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] slipped around -0.74 points on Monday, while shares priced at $29.77 at the close of the session, down -2.43%. The company report on February 6, 2023 that HP Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings on February 28, 2023.

HP Inc. stock is now 10.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPQ Stock saw the intraday high of $30.32 and lowest of $29.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.47, which means current price is +12.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 5145464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HP Inc. [HPQ]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $50 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on HPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 11.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has HPQ stock performed recently?

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.31, while it was recorded at 30.02 for the last single week of trading, and 30.90 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.16.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for HP Inc. [HPQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.73%.

Insider trade positions for HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $23,677 million, or 83.70% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 104,476,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 94,830,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.7 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -7.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 32,228,148 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 67,987,584 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 695,102,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 795,317,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,869,230 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 7,499,405 shares during the same period.