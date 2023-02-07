Market cap of CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] reaches 22.41B – now what?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.03 during the day while it closed the day at $16.00. The company report on February 6, 2023 that CNH Industrial commences a second tranche of its $300 million share buyback program and announces preliminary details for annual dividend ex-dividend and payment dates.

London, February 6, 2023.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has commenced a second tranche of $50 million share buyback (the “Tranche”) in the framework of its $300 million share buyback program previously announced on July 29, 2022 (the “Program”). CNH Industrial has entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with a financial intermediary to conduct this second Tranche of the Program. Under this agreement, purchases may continue during any closed periods of the Company in accordance with the applicable regulations. The purchases will be executed on Euronext Milan and on multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation and the terms and conditions of the existing authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders on April 13, 2022.

CNH Industrial N.V. stock has also loss -9.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNHI stock has inclined by 25.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.39% and lost -0.37% year-on date.

The market cap for CNHI stock reached $22.41 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 1.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 5430162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $19.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 77.55.

CNHI stock trade performance evaluation

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.25. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.50, while it was recorded at 16.81 for the last single week of trading, and 13.84 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.79%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,306 million, or 51.52% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 97,856,145, which is approximately 1.369% of the company’s market cap and around 27.09% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,420,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $694.73 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $677.32 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -1.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 41,789,267 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 31,351,200 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 446,014,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,154,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,352,615 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,672,778 shares during the same period.