Market cap of Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] reaches 206.85M – now what?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.871 during the day while it closed the day at $0.81. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Cenntro Begins Production of Battery Packs in United States and Germany Facilities.

Initial Packs to be Installed in Metro Vehicle Line and Incorporate LFP Battery Cells and Proprietary Battery Management Technologies.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that it has begun to assemble and produce battery packs using lithium iron phosphate (“LFP”) battery cells and Cenntro’s proprietary battery management technologies. The battery packs are being assembled at Cenntro’s Freehold, NJ facility and the Herne Plant in Germany.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock has also gained 11.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CENN stock has declined by -24.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.82% and gained 83.73% year-on date.

The market cap for CENN stock reached $206.85 million, with 261.26 million shares outstanding and 161.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 7588782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

CENN stock trade performance evaluation

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.20. With this latest performance, CENN shares gained by 99.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.77 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5269, while it was recorded at 0.7881 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1900 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 8.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,427,204, which is approximately 2.24% of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,525,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.37 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 2.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 1,949,469 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,483,926 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 17,936,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,369,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,456 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 994,236 shares during the same period.