Market cap of B2Gold Corp. [BTG] reaches 4.03B – now what?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] closed the trading session at $3.75 on 02/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.74, while the highest price level was $3.82. The company report on February 6, 2023 that B2Gold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results – Conference Call and Webcast Details.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 10:00 am PDT/1:00 pm EST. You may access the call by registering at the participant conference link by clicking here prior to the scheduled start time. Once you have registered, you will be sent an email with a unique PIN which will connect you to the call at +1 (431) 341-4089 / +1 (855) 513-1368 (Canada) or toll free at +1 (844) 543-0451. You may also listen to the call via webcast by clicking here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.04 percent and weekly performance of -4.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.97M shares, BTG reached to a volume of 7864505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $5.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.99.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $2,110 million, or 68.64% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,450,322, which is approximately -2.396% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,041,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.16 million in BTG stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $158.51 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 47.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 45,518,725 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 44,574,221 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 472,650,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,743,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,980,426 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,130,000 shares during the same period.