Market Analysts see U.S. Bancorp [USB] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] traded at a low on 02/06/23, posting a -0.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.95. The company report on February 6, 2023 that VINFAST CHOOSES U.S. BANK AS PREFERRED PROVIDER OF VEHICLE FINANCING AND LEASING IN THE UNITED STATES.

VinFast today announced U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) has been chosen as its preferred provider of retail financing and leasing of VinFast vehicles in the United States.

U.S. Bank is a trusted lender for vehicle finance and leasing, serving millions of customers through consumer and business banking, payment services, corporate and commercial banking and wealth management and investment services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4997616 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U.S. Bancorp stands at 1.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for USB stock reached $74.71 billion, with 1.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.66M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 4997616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $55.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $62 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on USB stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 52 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.56.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.45, while it was recorded at 49.28 for the last single week of trading, and 46.06 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.85. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 3.85%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $54,354 million, or 74.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,121,643, which is approximately 1.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,972,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.7 billion in USB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $3.81 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -35.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 805 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 77,041,497 shares. Additionally, 742 investors decreased positions by around 81,076,834 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 952,275,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,110,393,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,065,819 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 5,745,985 shares during the same period.