Market Analysts see Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] loss -3.40% or -3.72 points to close at $105.56 with a heavy trading volume of 5212085 shares. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

GAAP net revenue increased 56% to $1.41 billion.

It opened the trading session at $107.50, the shares rose to $108.12 and dropped to $104.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTWO points out that the company has recorded -16.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, TTWO reached to a volume of 5212085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $133.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on TTWO stock. On November 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TTWO shares from 130 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40.

Trading performance analysis for TTWO stock

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, TTWO shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.87, while it was recorded at 111.01 for the last single week of trading, and 116.96 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.55 and a Gross Margin at +56.16. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 30.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

There are presently around $16,100 million, or 92.50% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,859,654, which is approximately 1.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,222,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.2 billion in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 18,345,658 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 16,330,217 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 117,844,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,520,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,989,668 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 2,589,260 shares during the same period.