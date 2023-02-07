Macy’s Inc. [M] Stock trading around $24.12 per share: What’s Next?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] price plunged by -1.39 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on February 1, 2023 that PATTERN Beauty Launches at Macy’s, Expanding the Retailer’s Growing Haircare Portfolio.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Beginning today, PATTERN Beauty debuts at Macy’s, the brand’s first-ever department store partner, with an assortment of products for curly, coily, and tight-textured hair.

Today, Macy’s launches PATTERN Beauty with the brand’s extensive assortment of washes, treatments, styling tools and more. As the brand’s first-ever department store partner, PATTERN expands Macy’s portfolio of haircare products, specifically in the curl category. PATTERN Beauty’s haircare products and tools with prices ranging from $9 to $25, including the Detangling Nectar, Curl Mousse, Edge Tool and more are available to shop on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s stores nationwide.

A sum of 7210922 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.87M shares. Macy’s Inc. shares reached a high of $24.33 and dropped to a low of $23.7116 until finishing in the latest session at $24.12.

The one-year M stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.73. The average equity rating for M stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $23.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on M stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 4.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

M Stock Performance Analysis:

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 11.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.26, while it was recorded at 24.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Macy’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.41. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54.

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

M Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -7.75%.

Macy’s Inc. [M] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,257 million, or 83.60% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,322,968, which is approximately -6.847% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,582,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $592.93 million in M stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $254.98 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 30,234,086 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 45,918,208 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 141,809,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,961,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,101,456 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,199,128 shares during the same period.