LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] is -36.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ: LGMK] closed the trading session at $0.28 on 02/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2633, while the highest price level was $0.305. The company report on January 25, 2023 that LogicMark, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.2 Million Underwritten Public Offering Priced Above Market.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.61 percent and weekly performance of 19.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 801.40K shares, LGMK reached to a volume of 10153675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogicMark Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

LGMK stock trade performance evaluation

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.32. With this latest performance, LGMK shares dropped by -31.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.34 for LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4463, while it was recorded at 0.2513 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9540 for the last 200 days.

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.08. LogicMark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.03.

LogicMark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.70% of LGMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 275,503, which is approximately -13.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 134,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in LGMK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $21000.0 in LGMK stock with ownership of nearly 92.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LogicMark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ:LGMK] by around 62,377 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 222,365 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 450,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 735,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGMK stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,245 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 144,642 shares during the same period.