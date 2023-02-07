Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Revenue clocked in at $2.31 billion, up 12.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.60%. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Kosmos Energy to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Webcast on February 27, 2023.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its fourth quarter 2022 results:.

Earnings Release: Monday, February 27, 2023, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.

Over the last 12 months, KOS stock rose by 50.74%. The one-year Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.04. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.23 billion, with 455.84 million shares outstanding and 443.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, KOS stock reached a trading volume of 7132928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $10.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.95, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.60. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 16.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.10 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.67, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 6.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.77.

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

KOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,830 million, or 94.20% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 68,365,942, which is approximately 0.589% of the company’s market cap and around 2.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,912,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.65 million in KOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $162.6 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly -0.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 32,311,200 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 30,529,247 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 332,375,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,216,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,792,144 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,344,921 shares during the same period.