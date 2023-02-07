Jefferies lifts Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ: SECO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 124.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 123.08%. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Secoo Group: Transforming Luxury Goods Operation Models with AIGC and ChatGPT Technologies.

In recent years, Secoo Group (NASDAQ: SECO), a leading online-offline boutique lifestyle platform in Asia, has been continuously exploring the application of intelligent content generation technology to luxury-related businesses, such as pre-sale customer communication and consultation, luxury product basic information, including product titles, selling points, brand stories, related collocations, etc., with a service frequency of over 100 million and a consultation resolution rate of more than 90%. Subsequently, Secoo Group will also conduct in-depth research and expansion on AIGC and ChatGPT related technologies, realizing interactive conversations similar to real people through ChatGPT technology, further enriching the degree of relevant content such as luxury-related text and video content, product selling points description, etc., and significantly improving the conversion rate; with an ever-changing pace, profoundly, quickly, and thoroughly changing the existing luxury e-commerce operation model. In the future, AIGC will lead a new revolution in the digital content field and become the content production infrastructure of luxury e-commerce.

Over the last 12 months, SECO stock rose by 8.58%.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.92 million, with 7.07 million shares outstanding and 5.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 71.75K shares, SECO stock reached a trading volume of 80208897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Secoo Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Secoo Holding Limited is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20.

SECO Stock Performance Analysis:

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 123.08. With this latest performance, SECO shares gained by 104.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.09 for Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9500, while it was recorded at 2.0900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6200 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Secoo Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.82 and a Gross Margin at +3.77. Secoo Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.55.

Secoo Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Secoo Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ:SECO] by around 4,910,839 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 39,645 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 930,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,880,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SECO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,620 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 36,071 shares during the same period.