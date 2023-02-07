Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] Revenue clocked in at $3.00 million, up 202.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Iveda Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: IVDA] traded at a high on 02/06/23, posting a 37.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.68. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Iveda Brings $1M in Smart City Technology to Taiwan.

Iveda technology continues to help organizations and municipalities across Taiwan update surveillance infrastructure for enhanced safety and operational efficiency nation-wide.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12635002 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Iveda Solutions Inc. stands at 38.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.60%.

The market cap for IVDA stock reached $23.96 million, with 14.97 million shares outstanding and 12.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 416.79K shares, IVDA reached a trading volume of 12635002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVDA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iveda Solutions Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has IVDA stock performed recently?

Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.20. With this latest performance, IVDA shares gained by 176.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.53 for Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7285, while it was recorded at 1.2528 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0272 for the last 200 days.

Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.40. Iveda Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.35.

Iveda Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]

There are presently around $3 million, or 13.10% of IVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVDA stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 925,263, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.68% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 635,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in IVDA stocks shares; and HERITAGE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.21 million in IVDA stock with ownership of nearly 184.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iveda Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Iveda Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:IVDA] by around 1,782,360 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 181,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,963,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVDA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,682,544 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.