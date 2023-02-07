IronNet Inc. [IRNT] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $1

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] traded at a high on 02/06/23, posting a 32.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.57. The company report on January 27, 2023 that IronNet Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE.

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) announced today that it received written notice on January 24, 2023 from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards, which require it to maintain: (i) a minimum average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-day trading period; and (ii) an average global market capitalization of at least $50.0 million over a consecutive 30-day trading period and, at the same time, a total stockholders’ equity equal to or greater than $50.0 million. In accordance with applicable NYSE procedures, the Company has 45 days from receipt of the notice to submit a plan that would bring it into compliance with the minimum global market capitalization listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the notice. As previously announced, the Company has until April 25, 2023 to achieve compliance with the minimum share price listing standard deficiency.

The Company intends to develop and submit a plan to bring it into compliance with the NYSE listing standards within the required time-frame by pursuing measures that are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8227863 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IronNet Inc. stands at 17.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.81%.

The market cap for IRNT stock reached $52.30 million, with 101.35 million shares outstanding and 79.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, IRNT reached a trading volume of 8227863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IronNet Inc. [IRNT]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for IronNet Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84.

How has IRNT stock performed recently?

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.37. With this latest performance, IRNT shares gained by 122.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3409, while it was recorded at 0.4301 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5086 for the last 200 days.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IronNet Inc. [IRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -834.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.93. IronNet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -880.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -190.08.

IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]

There are presently around $11 million, or 29.40% of IRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRNT stocks are: KPCB DGF II ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 6,002,001, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,303,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 million in IRNT stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $1.6 million in IRNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IronNet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in IronNet Inc. [NYSE:IRNT] by around 1,245,133 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,961,570 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 16,799,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,006,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRNT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 513,426 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,175,959 shares during the same period.