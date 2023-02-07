Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Revenue clocked in at $28.50 billion, up 0.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] price plunged by -1.35 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Brazil’s Largest Medical Cooperative From Santa Catarina Selects HPE GreenLake to Drive Innovation, Transform Patient Outcomes and Extend Reach of Healthcare Services.

Unimed relies on secure and scalable private cloud to deliver new digital touchpoints and innovative services to Brazilian healthcare patients.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Unimed Grande Florianópolis, a branch of the Brazil’s largest medical cooperative group, has chosen the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to accelerate innovation and deliver new digital touchpoints and services to healthcare patients across the country.

A sum of 24139237 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.85M shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares reached a high of $16.28 and dropped to a low of $16.035 until finishing in the latest session at $16.11.

The one-year HPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.82. The average equity rating for HPE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on HPE stock. On June 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPE shares from 18 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 24.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.15, while it was recorded at 16.22 for the last single week of trading, and 14.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

HPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 5.57%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,896 million, or 85.40% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156,089,322, which is approximately 0.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,262,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in HPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly 2.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 70,796,698 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 82,689,444 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 895,293,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,048,779,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,741,543 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,864,543 shares during the same period.