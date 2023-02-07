Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Revenue clocked in at $0.70 million, up 10.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] loss -2.79% or -0.06 points to close at $2.09 with a heavy trading volume of 6240960 shares. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Gevo, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 9, 2023.

To participate in the live call, please register through the following event weblink: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI77f562f7379e45218e5d6ab5c215416b. After registering, participants will be provided with a dial-in number and pin.

It opened the trading session at $2.16, the shares rose to $2.19 and dropped to $2.065, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GEVO points out that the company has recorded -35.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, GEVO reached to a volume of 6240960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $6.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on GEVO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 724.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

Trading performance analysis for GEVO stock

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 14.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6240.79 and a Gross Margin at -1702.39. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8326.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.46.

Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.30 and a Current Ratio set at 24.50.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

There are presently around $228 million, or 51.30% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,423,202, which is approximately -0.307% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 25,407,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.1 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.04 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 13.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 15,044,245 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 22,342,188 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 71,612,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,999,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,093,492 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,807,882 shares during the same period.