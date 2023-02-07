Genius Group Limited [GNS] is 2034.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] gained 4.29% on the last trading session, reaching $7.05 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Genius Group to Host Virtual Investor Meeting with CEO Roger Hamilton on February 15th.

The virtual meeting will be held as a YouTube Livestream, and will include:.

Genius Group Limited represents 24.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $158.84 million with the latest information. GNS stock price has been found in the range of $6.63 to $7.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.32M shares, GNS reached a trading volume of 7540695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for GNS stock

Genius Group Limited [GNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.58. With this latest performance, GNS shares gained by 1684.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.37 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.54, while it was recorded at 6.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Limited [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. Genius Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.40.

Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genius Group Limited [GNS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.50% of GNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 52,503, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in GNS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $49000.0 in GNS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Group Limited [AMEX:GNS] by around 100,712 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 17,993 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 13,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,209 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 17,993 shares during the same period.