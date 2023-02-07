For Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX], Analyst sees a drop to $105. What next?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] closed the trading session at $97.64 on 02/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $96.70, while the highest price level was $97.99. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Raytheon Technologies Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 55 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 23, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Feb. 24, 2023.

Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.25 percent and weekly performance of -1.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, RTX reached to a volume of 5239479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $108.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 98.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

RTX stock trade performance evaluation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.88, while it was recorded at 97.87 for the last single week of trading, and 93.62 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 13.40%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $114,246 million, or 80.90% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 128,948,572, which is approximately -0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 123,174,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.03 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.6 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,164 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 33,093,842 shares. Additionally, 994 investors decreased positions by around 41,064,887 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 1,095,911,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,170,070,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,952,499 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 5,961,405 shares during the same period.