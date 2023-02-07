For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] plunged by -$0.55 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $19.04 during the day while it closed the day at $18.52. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Host Hotels & Resorts Completes $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility Refinancing, Maintains Pricing.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Agreement extends maturities from January 2025 to January 2028, including all extension options, and continues to provide a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and two $500 million term loans. The amended and restated facilities reflect no increase in pricing and will bear interest pursuant to a credit ratings-based grid ranging from 0.725%-1.600% over the applicable adjusted term SOFR. Other terms of the Agreement are similar to the Company’s previous credit facility agreement.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock has also loss -0.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HST stock has inclined by 10.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.38% and gained 15.39% year-on date.

The market cap for HST stock reached $13.35 billion, with 714.90 million shares outstanding and 706.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 6105072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $20.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $21, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 12.51.

HST stock trade performance evaluation

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 17.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.47, while it was recorded at 18.89 for the last single week of trading, and 17.87 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.74 and a Gross Margin at -2.32. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,970 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,635,189, which is approximately 2.579% of the company’s market cap and around 1.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,613,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $912.54 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly -5.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 66,759,232 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 72,185,987 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 561,353,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 700,298,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,985,685 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 6,536,356 shares during the same period.