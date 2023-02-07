For Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.77 at the close of the session, down -5.35%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Bionano’s Symposium 2023 Featured Record Numbers of Presentations Demonstrating Applications of OGM Across Cell Bioprocessing and Constitutional Genetic Disease and Cancer Research.

Over 3,000 registrants with attendees from 114 countries.

Average daily attendance of 750 in 2023 versus 565 in 2022.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock is now 21.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNGO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.89 and lowest of $1.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.35, which means current price is +29.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 9069512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 20.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8183, while it was recorded at 1.8540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9614 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $142 million, or 27.30% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,617,405, which is approximately 2.834% of the company’s market cap and around 1.87% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,744,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.87 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.78 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 12.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 4,069,787 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,727,267 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 70,205,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,002,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,464 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,485,555 shares during the same period.