Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Stock trading around $24.49 per share: What’s Next?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] price surged by 0.29 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Flex recognized as one of Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that the company has been named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine in the Electronics category.

“Thank you to our 170,000 team members globally whose focused efforts, resiliency and strong execution earned Flex the esteemed honor of being named a world’s most admired company,” said Revathi Advaithi CEO, Flex. “By exemplifying and building on our values-driven culture, we continue to deliver value to all of our stakeholders and bring our purpose to life – making great products for our customers that create value and improve people’s lives.”.

A sum of 5456857 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.67M shares. Flex Ltd. shares reached a high of $24.60 and dropped to a low of $24.00 until finishing in the latest session at $24.49.

The one-year FLEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.82.

Guru’s Opinion on Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FLEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.57 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.52, while it was recorded at 24.08 for the last single week of trading, and 18.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flex Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FLEX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.31%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,530 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 53,915,664, which is approximately -0.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 27,598,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $675.89 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $670.02 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 4.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 40,286,333 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 40,953,170 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 348,730,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,969,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,313,657 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,047,396 shares during the same period.