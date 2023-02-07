Express Inc. [EXPR] Is Currently 16.10 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] gained 16.10% or 0.19 points to close at $1.37 with a heavy trading volume of 11066786 shares. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Express Expands Collegiate Athlete Style Ambassador Program.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Fashion Retailer Introduces Four New Collegiate Style Ambassadors to Join Styling Community: Jahvon Quinerly, Justice Sueing, Keyonte George and Nick Smith Jr.

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), is gearing up for college basketball’s biggest month by announcing the expansion of the Company’s successful collegiate athlete style ambassador program. Expanding beyond its headquarter city of Columbus, Ohio, the brand will bring on Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama), Justice Sueing (Ohio), Keyonte George (Texas) and Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas) for each of the athlete’s first fashion deals.

It opened the trading session at $1.23, the shares rose to $1.47 and dropped to $1.2268, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPR points out that the company has recorded -26.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -71.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, EXPR reached to a volume of 11066786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for EXPR stock

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.13. With this latest performance, EXPR shares gained by 46.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1223, while it was recorded at 1.2240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7674 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.01 and a Gross Margin at +29.86. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92.

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Express Inc. [EXPR]

There are presently around $45 million, or 49.30% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: TOWLE & CO with ownership of 4,822,073, which is approximately -5.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,946,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.41 million in EXPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.85 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 12.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 5,128,778 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 9,127,846 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 18,500,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,757,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,164,882 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,924,766 shares during the same period.