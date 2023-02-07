Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $24.04 billion, down -5.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] price surged by 0.15 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on February 1, 2023 that ComEd, City of Chicago Announce Historic Energy and Equity Agreement, New Franchise Agreement.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Agreements Create Economic Opportunity While Supporting Chicago’s Climate Action Plan.

Building on a strong, 100-year history, the City of Chicago and ComEd today announced that a deal has been reached on a pair of agreements for the future – an Energy and Equity Agreement and a new franchise agreement. These agreements, working together, will help Chicago support equitable access to cleaner energy; expand workforce development initiatives, including in under resourced communities; expand clean transportation options; and provide tools that empower Chicago families and businesses to reduce energy use and save money, while enabling ComEd to continue to provide industry-leading service to its customers in Chicago. The agreements also dovetail with ComEd’s proposed multi-year plans designed to support broader economic, equity and environmental goals. Both agreements will extend for a term of 15 years plus the option of a five-year extension and are subject to approval by the Chicago City Council and Boards of ComEd and Exelon.

A sum of 6850304 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.17M shares. Exelon Corporation shares reached a high of $41.035 and dropped to a low of $40.29 until finishing in the latest session at $40.96.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.36. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $46.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.22, while it was recorded at 41.65 for the last single week of trading, and 43.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,994 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 90,928,419, which is approximately 0.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 90,274,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.2 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 504 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 61,365,187 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 64,865,896 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 679,281,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 805,512,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,275,166 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,583,951 shares during the same period.