Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] – find out why.

Arqit Quantum Inc. [NASDAQ: ARQQ] gained 22.00% on the last trading session, reaching $3.05 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Arqit hires senior cyber security executive.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Tracey was a partner at Google driving product engineering efforts across their Consumer Trust organisation. Prior to that, she had an 18 year career at Microsoft Corporation where she held various senior positions and led global efforts to help customers benefit from a partner network that delivers world-class cloud and AI solutions. Tracey has extensive experience in cloud and cybersecurity strategy, incident response and corporate communications.

Arqit Quantum Inc. represents 121.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $368.20 million with the latest information. ARQQ stock price has been found in the range of $2.81 to $4.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 931.78K shares, ARQQ reached a trading volume of 29471218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQQ shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Arqit Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Arqit Quantum Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arqit Quantum Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARQQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for ARQQ stock

Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.25. With this latest performance, ARQQ shares gained by 11.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.26, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.80 for the last 200 days.

Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -712.78 and a Gross Margin at +82.09. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +902.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 291.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 54.78.

Arqit Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]

There are presently around $11 million, or 3.30% of ARQQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARQQ stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,348,547, which is approximately 75.934% of the company’s market cap and around 76.31% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 254,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in ARQQ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.7 million in ARQQ stock with ownership of nearly 689.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Arqit Quantum Inc. [NASDAQ:ARQQ] by around 1,419,324 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 260,046 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,002,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,682,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARQQ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,638 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 137,893 shares during the same period.