Credit Suisse lifts Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] price plunged by -0.76 percent to reach at -$1.25. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual HealthCare Conference.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual HealthCare Conference on Tuesday, March 7th, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA. Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:10 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A sum of 7012323 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.05M shares. Johnson & Johnson shares reached a high of $164.852 and dropped to a low of $163.10 until finishing in the latest session at $163.36.

The one-year JNJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.04. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru's Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $183.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $178, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 49.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.31 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.16, while it was recorded at 164.37 for the last single week of trading, and 172.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JNJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 3.89%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $294,492 million, or 70.80% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 245,340,875, which is approximately 1.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 199,892,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.65 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.18 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 0.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,787 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 46,224,644 shares. Additionally, 1,622 investors decreased positions by around 48,961,081 shares, while 367 investors held positions by with 1,707,532,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,802,718,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,237,973 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,839,624 shares during the same period.