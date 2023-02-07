Craig Hallum lifts Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE: AVYA] price plunged by -4.03 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Avaya Named Leader Position in Inaugural Report from Aragon Research for Conversational AI (CAI) in the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC).

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been named as a Leader in the inaugural report: The Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) 2023 by Aragon Research, Inc.

According to the report1, authored by Craig Kennedy, Sr. Director of Research at Aragon Research, the Avaya solution offers a “fully integrated technology stack including Unified Communication (UC), Contact Center (CC), and Workstream Collaboration (WSC), all extensible through Avaya Communications APIs and application library.” The report also indicates Avaya’s conversational AI solution is designed as “omni-channel, supporting text, voice, and visual interfaces.”.

A sum of 5470534 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.54M shares. Avaya Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $0.42 and dropped to a low of $0.3702 until finishing in the latest session at $0.38.

The average equity rating for AVYA stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Avaya Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $8 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Avaya Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $6, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on AVYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avaya Holdings Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

AVYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.72. With this latest performance, AVYA shares gained by 103.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.57 for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5136, while it was recorded at 0.3874 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3201 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avaya Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.06 and a Gross Margin at +50.15. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.21.

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AVYA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avaya Holdings Corp. go to 4.30%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21 million, or 66.10% of AVYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,364,162, which is approximately -12.25% of the company’s market cap and around 15.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,147,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 million in AVYA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.29 million in AVYA stock with ownership of nearly -59.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avaya Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE:AVYA] by around 14,535,653 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 48,473,432 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 7,513,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,495,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVYA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,100,127 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 30,675,072 shares during the same period.