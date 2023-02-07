Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] stock Upgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $21

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.52% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.79%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Price Increase for Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled and Coated Steel Products.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that it is increasing current spot market base prices for all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products by a minimum of $50 per net ton, effective immediately with all new orders. Cliffs’ minimum base price for hot rolled steel is now $850 per net ton.

Over the last 12 months, CLF stock rose by 11.15%. The one-year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.1. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.75 billion, with 516.00 million shares outstanding and 508.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.93M shares, CLF stock reached a trading volume of 8383159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $20.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13.60 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLF stock. On December 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CLF shares from 26 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 18.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.90 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.89, while it was recorded at 21.46 for the last single week of trading, and 17.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +21.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,023 million, or 67.60% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,108,703, which is approximately 2.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,757,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $953.59 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $473.15 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 1.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 38,738,092 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 23,520,590 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 274,739,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,997,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,441,013 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 5,445,708 shares during the same period.