Catalent Inc. [CTLT] is 48.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] jumped around 10.95 points on Monday, while shares priced at $67.00 at the close of the session, up 19.54%. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Catalent, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Webcast.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022, before the market open on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Company’s management will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day.

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast, which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at https://investor.catalent.com.

Catalent Inc. stock is now 48.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTLT Stock saw the intraday high of $70.03 and lowest of $66.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.33, which means current price is +50.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, CTLT reached a trading volume of 12023274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $69.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $60, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CTLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

How has CTLT stock performed recently?

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.42. With this latest performance, CTLT shares gained by 45.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.49 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.30, while it was recorded at 57.59 for the last single week of trading, and 79.76 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 8.49%.

Insider trade positions for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

There are presently around $12,032 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,223,242, which is approximately 0.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 18,420,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.08 billion in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 28,967,521 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 31,512,182 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 119,095,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,575,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,277,355 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,896,590 shares during the same period.