Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO] is 77.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CDIO] price surged by 59.32 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Healing Sanctuary Clinic Partners With Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc to Offer the Epi+Gen CHD Test in their Medical Practice in Idaho.

Leading Medical Practice in Idaho Will be the First Functional Medicine Clinic to Offer the Epi+Gen CHD Precision Cardiovascular Test.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), a leading precision cardiovascular diagnostics company, and Healing Sanctuary Clinic, a leading medical practice serving health-forward consumers in Idaho, today announced the availability of Cardio Diagnostics’ Epi+Gen CHD test in Idaho.

A sum of 26943146 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 148.61K shares. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.33 and dropped to a low of $1.20 until finishing in the latest session at $1.88.

The one-year CDIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.5. The average equity rating for CDIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDIO shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18215.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CDIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 86.14. With this latest performance, CDIO shares gained by 84.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.05% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3636, while it was recorded at 1.2100 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 55.60% of CDIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDIO stocks are: PERISCOPE CAPITAL INC. with ownership of 557,337, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 471,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.89 million in CDIO stocks shares; and KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.86 million in CDIO stock with ownership of nearly -0.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CDIO] by around 396,717 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 525,222 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 4,061,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,983,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDIO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 393,912 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 501,818 shares during the same period.