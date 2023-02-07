Canaccord Genuity lifts Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.10 during the day while it closed the day at $1.05. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Investor Conference Call.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 after the close of markets that same day.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock has also gained 8.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACB stock has declined by -23.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.00% and gained 13.81% year-on date.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $446.34 million, with 300.44 million shares outstanding and 275.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.42M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 9525870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

ACB stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.01. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0448, while it was recorded at 1.0740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5040 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44 million, or 20.96% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,601,833, which is approximately 0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,250,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.46 million in ACB stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.85 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 37.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 8,335,088 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 15,744,003 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 17,901,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,980,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 982,691 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,289,996 shares during the same period.