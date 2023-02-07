Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Stock trading around $74.53 per share: What’s Next?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $74.53 at the close of the session, up 0.11%. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Reflecting on Research in Genitourinary Cancers.

Originally published on Bristol Myers Squibb News & Perspectives

Dana Walker, MD, MSCE, our vice president and Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Development Lead, sheds light on the importance of ongoing GU cancer research, the unmet needs for patients with GU tumors and where we go from here to offer hope to even more people impacted by cancer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock is now 3.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BMY Stock saw the intraday high of $75.18 and lowest of $74.2301 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.43, which means current price is +6.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.01M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 7112418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $82.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. On September 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BMY shares from 82 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BMY stock performed recently?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.74, while it was recorded at 73.13 for the last single week of trading, and 74.34 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.00 and a Gross Margin at +78.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 3.82%.

Insider trade positions for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

There are presently around $120,825 million, or 79.40% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 199,886,585, which is approximately 1.554% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 174,002,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.97 billion in BMY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $7.42 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 1.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,125 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 65,479,059 shares. Additionally, 1,169 investors decreased positions by around 76,171,959 shares, while 352 investors held positions by with 1,479,508,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,621,159,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,312,651 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 4,649,950 shares during the same period.