BofA Securities slashes price target on Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] – find out why.

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] traded at a low on 02/03/23, posting a -0.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $102.94. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy Met Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival (PFS) as First-Line Therapy for Advanced or Recurrent Endometrial Carcinoma.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy significantly improved PFS versus standard of care chemotherapy alone as first-line treatment for patients with stage III-IV or recurrent endometrial carcinoma regardless of mismatch repair status.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that the Phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with standard of care chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) for the treatment of patients with stage III-IV or recurrent endometrial carcinoma regardless of mismatch repair status. At a pre-specified interim analysis review conducted by an independent Data Monitoring Committee, KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy then continued as single agent every six weeks for up to 14 cycles demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS compared with chemotherapy alone in these patients whose endometrial carcinoma was either mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11209932 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Merck & Co. Inc. stands at 1.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

The market cap for MRK stock reached $262.31 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 2.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.16M shares, MRK reached a trading volume of 11209932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $117.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. On September 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MRK shares from 95 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 34.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MRK stock performed recently?

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.43 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.58, while it was recorded at 105.38 for the last single week of trading, and 95.68 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 9.45%.

Insider trade positions for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

There are presently around $192,342 million, or 76.60% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,134,448, which is approximately 1.394% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 214,507,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.08 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.08 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly -0.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,465 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 73,718,744 shares. Additionally, 1,376 investors decreased positions by around 64,783,097 shares, while 341 investors held positions by with 1,729,986,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,868,488,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,737,047 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,400,198 shares during the same period.