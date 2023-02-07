Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Stock trading around $95.33 per share: What’s Next?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.87% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.85%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that BILL Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Q2 Core Revenue Increased 49% Year-Over-Year.

Over the last 12 months, BILL stock dropped by -44.02%. The one-year Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.22. The average equity rating for BILL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.74 billion, with 105.09 million shares outstanding and 101.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, BILL stock reached a trading volume of 5732376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $142.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $158 to $128, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 8.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.34.

BILL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.85. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.85 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.84, while it was recorded at 110.71 for the last single week of trading, and 128.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bill.com Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.35 and a Gross Margin at +64.12. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.29.

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,808 million, or 98.50% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,392,297, which is approximately -22.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,088,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $866.42 million in BILL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $774.67 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly -6.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

266 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 11,678,706 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 12,145,013 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 79,056,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,880,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,747,785 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 899,441 shares during the same period.