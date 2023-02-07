Arrival [ARVL] moved up 2.85: Why It’s Important

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.56%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Arrival Appoints Igor Torgov as CEO and Announces Significant Savings Initiatives to Reduce Spend by Approximately 50%.

Igor Torgov’s appointment will take effect from today, January 30, 2023. Igor joined Arrival in February 2020 and has led the development of multiple divisions at Arrival including Fintech, Commercialization, Business Systems, IT and Digital products over the last nearly three years. Prior to Arrival, Igor held numerous COO, CEO, and leadership positions at Atol, Bitfury, Yota, Columbus IT and Microsoft.

Over the last 12 months, ARVL stock dropped by -89.90%. The average equity rating for ARVL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $264.58 million, with 638.24 million shares outstanding and 220.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.76M shares, ARVL stock reached a trading volume of 5384955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arrival [ARVL]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

ARVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Arrival [ARVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, ARVL shares gained by 87.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3098, while it was recorded at 0.3940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0578 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arrival Fundamentals:

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Arrival [ARVL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24 million, or 9.70% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 26,453,207, which is approximately -12.981% of the company’s market cap and around 63.95% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,346,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 million in ARVL stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $1.36 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly -4.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 7,084,515 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 27,727,216 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 24,128,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,939,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,865,268 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 18,004,698 shares during the same period.