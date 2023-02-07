Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] Stock trading around $20.80 per share: What’s Next?

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.12%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Array Technologies Becomes First Supplier in Australia to Manufacture Solar Trackers Locally for Victorian Renewable Energy Tender 2 (VRET2).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Contracted to supply solar trackers for 130MWdc Glenrowan solar farm.

First supplier contract awarded for Victorian Renewable Energy Tender 2 (VRET2).

Over the last 12 months, ARRY stock rose by 113.55%. The one-year Array Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.79. The average equity rating for ARRY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.20 billion, with 150.32 million shares outstanding and 148.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, ARRY stock reached a trading volume of 6568069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $26.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $28, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on ARRY stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ARRY shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

ARRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, ARRY shares gained by 13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.24, while it was recorded at 21.10 for the last single week of trading, and 16.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Array Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.58 and a Gross Margin at +6.91. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.53.

Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ARRY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc. go to -5.58%.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,015 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,867,720, which is approximately 1.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,350,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.69 million in ARRY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $188.62 million in ARRY stock with ownership of nearly -4.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Array Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ARRY] by around 30,427,088 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 26,289,024 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 88,238,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,954,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARRY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,821,778 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,156,197 shares during the same period.