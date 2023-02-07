American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $13

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -0.23% or -0.04 points to close at $17.02 with a heavy trading volume of 22040392 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that American Airlines Cargo Partnership Delivers Humanitarian Supplies to Haiti.

American Airlines Cargo is taking part in a global effort to transport life-saving medical and sanitation supplies to Haiti as the nation struggles to control a deadly cholera outbreak. In partnership with Airlink, a nonprofit humanitarian organization dedicated to bringing critical aid to communities in crisis, American is carrying more than 55 tons of medical supplies from Europe to Miami, where they will be staged for distribution to Haiti.

“We’re proud to partner with Airlink to make a positive impact on the world,” said Greg Schwendinger, President of American Airlines Cargo. “At American, our mission is to care for people on life’s journey, and we are honored to play a role in transporting critical goods to the people and places they are needed most.”.

It opened the trading session at $16.85, the shares rose to $17.22 and dropped to $16.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAL points out that the company has recorded 14.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 27.82M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 22040392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $26, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 25.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.88 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.54, while it was recorded at 16.57 for the last single week of trading, and 14.64 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $6,116 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,817,952, which is approximately 2.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,955,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $663.02 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $591.97 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 28,734,842 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 20,706,412 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 309,872,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,313,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,083,774 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 10,340,604 shares during the same period.