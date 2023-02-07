Amcor plc [AMCR] gain 0.17% so far this year. What now?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] closed the trading session at $11.93 on 02/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.88, while the highest price level was $12.00. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Amcor third Lift-Off winner to deliver new ‘Packaging as a Service’ for reusable food packaging.

$250,000 investment to drive scalability of circolution’s smart reusable food packaging solution.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced a $250,000 investment into smart reusable food packaging start-up circolution, the third winner of Amcor’s Lift-Off initiative. Launched in April 2022, Amcor Lift-Off targets breakthrough, state-of-the-art technologies that will further advance Amcor’s goal to make the future of packaging more sustainable.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.17 percent and weekly performance of 1.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, AMCR reached to a volume of 8701252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $11.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 300.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMCR stock trade performance evaluation

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.10, while it was recorded at 12.06 for the last single week of trading, and 12.11 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amcor plc [AMCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 2.96%.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,478 million, or 48.50% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 116,990,870, which is approximately 1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 100,618,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $670.38 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

303 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 69,234,115 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 49,855,144 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 591,594,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 710,684,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,042,840 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,329,320 shares during the same period.