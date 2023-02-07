Alcoa Corporation [AA] moved down -1.37: Why It’s Important

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] plunged by -$0.72 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $55.40 during the day while it closed the day at $52.02. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Employees at Alcoa’s San Ciprián facility in Spain vote to endorse improved restart plan for aluminum smelter.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that a majority of the workers at its San Ciprián complex in Spain have agreed to an improved plan for the restart of the aluminum smelter in 2024.

In December 2021, Alcoa announced a two-year curtailment to work on plans for a stronger smelting facility, which had faced exorbitant energy prices that threatened its viability. In 2022, the Company announced the signing of two long-term wind power purchase agreements (PPA) to secure up to approximately 75 percent of the smelter’s needs at full capacity. The supply of energy will depend on the permitting and development of the windfarms.

Alcoa Corporation stock has also gained 3.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AA stock has inclined by 37.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.05% and gained 14.41% year-on date.

The market cap for AA stock reached $9.37 billion, with 179.00 million shares outstanding and 175.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 5403095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $53.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $60 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.34. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 14.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.31 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.56, while it was recorded at 53.05 for the last single week of trading, and 49.26 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.13 and a Gross Margin at +13.03. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68.

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corporation go to 12.30%.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,200 million, or 82.60% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,404,443, which is approximately 0.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,840,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $928.05 million in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $378.14 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -7.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 16,544,077 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 25,344,783 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 96,524,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,413,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,380,809 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 13,239,815 shares during the same period.